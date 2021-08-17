Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP senator, critic of mask mandates has COVID-19

State Sen. André Jacque was at a hospital Monday with pneumonia.
State Senator Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
State Senator Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Sen. André Jacque was at a hospital Monday with pneumonia.

The Republican from De Pere testified at a packed Capitol hearing Wednesday during which he didn’t wear a mask.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Tuesday that Jacque tested positive last week. Jacque hasn’t responded to a text message seeking comment, but in an email sent by his spokesman he says some of his family members also tested positive.

He says he has been largely asymptomatic but is suffering from fatigue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

Latest News

Milwaukee police fatally shoot man on city’s north side
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do
vball
UW Volleyball ready for the return of fans
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Dane Co. leaders to unveil “proactive” measures against the Delta variant