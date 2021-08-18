Advertisement

18-year-old man killed in Grant Co. crash with milk transport truck

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUE RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old man was killed Tuesday after his pickup truck collided with a milk transport semi in Grant County and became stuck underneath.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office incident report states a 27-year-old man was backing his semi into a farm driveway on County Road T in Blue River. The 18-year-old pickup truck driver was going northbound on County Road T and turned a corner.

Deputies say the pickup did not see the semi truck and became wedged underneath the trailer.

Officials worked to get the 18-year-old’s vehicle out from underneath the trailer and eventually freed it. Grant Co. continued, saying the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the 18-year-old as Travis A. Denner.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident and noted it was second fatal crash in the county this year.

Officials were assisted by Blue River EMS, UW Med Flight, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

