All westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek closed due to crash

All westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek are closed due to a crash.
All westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek are closed due to a crash.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek are closed due to a crash.

The traffic alert from the DOT came in just before 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The alternate route is to take WIS 26 southbound to US 18 westbound and then northbound on WIS 89 back to I-94.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will be closed, or if any one is hurt.

Authorities did not have any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story.

