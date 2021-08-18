All westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek closed due to crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek are closed due to a crash.

The traffic alert from the DOT came in just before 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The alternate route is to take WIS 26 southbound to US 18 westbound and then northbound on WIS 89 back to I-94.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will be closed, or if any one is hurt.

Authorities did not have any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.