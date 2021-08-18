Battle of the Badges raises money for Madison causes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department takes on the Madison Police Department in the Battle of the Badges at Breese Stevens Field, and the soccer game raises money for Madison causes.

Each department selected a local charity, which will receive money from the tickets sold Saturday.

The MFD chose the One City Schools, an organization dedicated to helping under-resourced kids in Madison reach their goals and aspirations through education.

The MPD chose Project Respect; a program is run by ARC Community Services Inc. The organization offers services and assistance for survivors of human exploitation and trafficking in the Madison area.

You can find tickets for the game on the MPD Facebook page and the MFD Facebook page.

The ticket includes the Battle of the Badges game at four, the Forward Madison FC vs. North Texas FC game at seven and all-you-can-eat food.

Funds raised from ticket sales goes right back into the Madison community via the two organizations selected by the departments.

