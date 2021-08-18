Advertisement

Bucks announce 2021 preseason schedule

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have released their 2021 preseason schedule Tuesday with the first game set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bucks will play five preseason games, two of them will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, according to a Milwaukee Bucks release.

DateOpponent LocationTime (CT)
Tuesday, Oct. 5Memphis GrizzliesFedExForum, Memphis7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8Brooklyn NetsBarclays Center, Brooklyn6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10Oklahoma City ThunderFiserv Forum, Milwaukee7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13Utah JazzVivint Arena, Salt Lake City8 p..m.
Friday, Oct. 15Dallas MavericksFiserv Forum, Milwaukee7 p.m.

Tickets for Milwaukee’s two home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available at www.bucks.com/fulls.

