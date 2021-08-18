Bucks announce 2021 preseason schedule
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have released their 2021 preseason schedule Tuesday with the first game set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Bucks will play five preseason games, two of them will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, according to a Milwaukee Bucks release.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (CT)
|Tuesday, Oct. 5
|Memphis Grizzlies
|FedExForum, Memphis
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 8
|Brooklyn Nets
|Barclays Center, Brooklyn
|6:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 13
|Utah Jazz
|Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
|8 p..m.
|Friday, Oct. 15
|Dallas Mavericks
|Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
Tickets for Milwaukee’s two home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available at www.bucks.com/fulls.
