Bucks announce 2021 preseason schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have released their 2021 preseason schedule Tuesday with the first game set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bucks will play five preseason games, two of them will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, according to a Milwaukee Bucks release.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Tuesday, Oct. 5 Memphis Grizzlies FedExForum, Memphis 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center, Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 Utah Jazz Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City 8 p..m. Friday, Oct. 15 Dallas Mavericks Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Tickets for Milwaukee’s two home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available at www.bucks.com/fulls.

