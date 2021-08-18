Advertisement

Bucks stay home for Christmas, Hawks return to holiday slate

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the Finals MVP trophy as confetti falls during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the Finals MVP trophy as confetti falls during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions.

The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games.

It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday.

Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas goes to Utah in the day’s finale.

