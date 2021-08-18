Advertisement

Burnes helps Brewers to another road win, 2-0 over Cards

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, is greeted by Christian Yelich after scoring against...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, is greeted by Christian Yelich after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a hit by Eduardo Escobar in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0.

Burnes allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out three in six innings. He has not lost since May 25, against San Diego.

Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning  and earned his 24th save in 25 chances. Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season, and 16-2 in its last 18 games away from American Family Field.

