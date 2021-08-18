Advertisement

COVID-19 testing required for unvaccinated UW Madison students, staff

(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison students and employees who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 30, officials announced Wednesday.

The regular testing requirement will also apply to those who have not shared proof of their COVID-19 vaccination with University Health Services, the school stated.

UW Madison stated that anyone who is required to be tested, but does not, “will be held accountable.” However, the university did not say what the punishments would be.

UW Madison cited the high rate of Delta variant infections recently as the reason for the need in regular testing.

It noted that UW Madison still plans to hold in-person classes ad other activities, allowing for a more regular semester than last fall.

About 89% of staff are fully vaccinated and the university said it expects around 80% or more of its students will be vaccinated ahead of the start of the school year.

During the spring semester, UW Madison implemented use of the Safer Badgers App. UW-Madison students needed to prove they tested negative and were following the school’s health guidelines before heading into any campus building.

Undergraduates needed to show proof they tested negative for COVID-19 within the last four days, while graduate students and staff needed to prove they tested negative every eight days.

