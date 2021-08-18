Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket
Tennessee investigators determined a dog muzzle sent to the former state vaccine manager was...
Fired Tenn. vaccine official denies sending dog muzzle to herself