Advertisement

CVS: Number of people wanting flu shots rises again after last year’s spike

71% of Americans plan to get the flu shot next year.
71% of Americans plan to get the flu shot next year.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Americans planning to get the standard flu vaccine rose again this year following dramatic spike just last year, a new CVS survey shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted last month, the percentage of Americans who said they were going to get the flu shot reached 71 percent. That is five points higher than last year and more than double the number of people who answered in the affirmative less than 20 months ago.

When CVS asked the same question at the end of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States, just over a third of Americans said they wanted to get the flu vaccine. The survey focused on the regular annual flu shot and not the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional information provided by CVS indicated the CDC recommends people get their flu shots earlier in the year, preferably by the end of October when flu season begins. A spokesperson for the retail chain told NBC15 News when the survey was conducted last July, as the pandemic was raging in the U.S., over half of respondents (54%) told pollsters they did plan to get their flu shot earlier.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

Woman wearing a face mask
Conservative law group urges high court to nix Dane Co. mask mandate
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
COVID-19 testing required for unvaccinated UW Madison students, staff
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More than nine in 10 Wisconsin ICU beds are in use
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to...
UW Health accepting booster appointments for immunocompromised