CVS: Number of people wanting flu shots rises again after last year’s spike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Americans planning to get the standard flu vaccine rose again this year following dramatic spike just last year, a new CVS survey shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted last month, the percentage of Americans who said they were going to get the flu shot reached 71 percent. That is five points higher than last year and more than double the number of people who answered in the affirmative less than 20 months ago.

When CVS asked the same question at the end of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the United States, just over a third of Americans said they wanted to get the flu vaccine. The survey focused on the regular annual flu shot and not the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional information provided by CVS indicated the CDC recommends people get their flu shots earlier in the year, preferably by the end of October when flu season begins. A spokesperson for the retail chain told NBC15 News when the survey was conducted last July, as the pandemic was raging in the U.S., over half of respondents (54%) told pollsters they did plan to get their flu shot earlier.

