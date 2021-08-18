Advertisement

Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

Farmers in western Wisconsin suffer from drought.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry.

That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.

“They’ve always had our back, and now, we need to have theirs. I’m glad to be providing another round of direct aid to farmers to support their recovery and strengthen one of our state’s most important industries,” Evers said.

Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received.

