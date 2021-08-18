Advertisement

First Alert - Rain and storm chances increasing on Saturday

A cold front will bring in our best chance of rain and storms on Saturday.
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The only downfall about this stretch of pleasant summer weather has been the lack of rain. The year-to-date rainfall deficit in Madison is quickly approaching 10″, and much of southern Wisconsin is still in a drought. Our next best chance of rain will come this weekend when a cold front slides through the area. The chance of rain and storms continues to increase on Saturday.

Next Big Weather Maker - Best chance of rain this week comes Saturday
Next Big Weather Maker - Best chance of rain this week comes Saturday(WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal. With dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, everyone is going to feel the increase in the humidity. Wednesday afternoon will also be mostly sunny. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin. The chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening is pretty much as low as it does without officially being zero.

HI-RES Future Radar - Wednesday 8PM
HI-RES Future Radar - Wednesday 8PM(WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the lower to mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly in the river valleys. Widespread travel problems are not expected Thursday morning.

Low Temperatures - Wednesday Night
Low Temperatures - Wednesday Night(WMTV NBC15)

Thursday afternoon will be carbon copy of Wednesday. Thursday will be very warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. With dew point temperatures in the upper 60s, heat indices could be a few degrees above the actual air temperature. Thursday will also feature a ton of sunshine. Once again, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin.

Thursday's Planner
Thursday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will stick around for the end of the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s. A few places could flirt with 90 degrees. The chance of rain Friday and Friday night has gone down since the timing of the cold front has been pushed back.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area this weekend. A cold front will swing through the area on Saturday and bring in a round of scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms. It is still a little too early to pinpoint the time of the rain, but rain will be likely at some point on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, now is a good time to come up with a backup plan just in case you get washed out. Saturday does NOT look like it will be a First Alert Weather Day because the threat of severe weather will likely remain low. Widespread rainfall totals on Saturday will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Other than the chance of rain, Saturday will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Any chance of rain should be gone by Sunday. From this distance, Sunday is going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine, less humidity, and highs near 80 degrees.

The start of next week will be warmer with a chance of rain showers and storms.

First Alert - Rain and storm chances increasing Saturday

First Alert - Rain and storm chances increasing Saturday
