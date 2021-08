GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on Highway 11 at Patterson Road near Monroe were closed Tuesday due to a crash.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m.

According to a Green County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the roadway was expected to be closed for a few hours. Lanes were reopened at about 9 p.m.

***This scene is cleared and the road has been reopened for normal traffic. Thanks to everyone for steering clear of the... Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.