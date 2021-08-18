Advertisement

Lawsuit over Sun Prairie class assignment moves to federal court

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A lawsuit filed by a group of Sun Prairie Area School District parents against the district over a controversial class assignment has been moved to federal court.

According to court documents, the lawsuit filed on April 23 was ordered to have a change of venue on Tuesday.

The Patrick Marsh Middle School families are suing the district over an assignment that asked some sixth grade students how they would punish a slave under ancient Mesopotamian law. The assignment was given back in February, on the first day of Black History Month.

The suit claims pupil discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of Civil Rights, deprivation of rights, violation of the First Amendment and emotional anguish.

Attorney for the families B’Ivory LaMarr said back in April that the school needs to take stronger action to make sure this does not happen again. LaMarr explained then that the parents are seeking compensatory damages, but said the case is not about money because no amount of money can restore dignity. He added the suit is also asking the court to order the district to implement programs like diversity training for staff and counseling services for students impacted by the assignment.

Sun Prairie Area School District officials said in April that staff do receive equity training but more work can be done.

The three teachers at the heart of the controversial assignment given to the middle-school students all resigned from their positions following a third-party investigation.

