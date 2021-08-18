Madison College schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in our communities, health officials are still encouraging people to get the FDA emergency authorized vaccines.

Right now, 53% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Madison and Dane County and Madison College organized a clinic together. It is open to the public. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated or has questions can stop by.

“We’ll have some of those medical personnel here and hopefully we’ll answer questions and hopefully people will feel more at ease and willing to get the vax without reservations that have stopped the 37% of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Joshua Cotillier, Madison College’s Risk Manager said.

Thursday’s clinic will take place at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, room 214 from 5-8 p.m. There will be three more next week at the Truax Campus. Those will take place:

Monday, Aug. 23, 5-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1-5 p.m.

“We’re putting health and safety at the forefront, we want to push the word that vaccinations are number defense against COVID-19 and Delta variant,” Cotillier said.

Click here to see other COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in the Dane County area.

A spokesperson with public health tells me a “steady number” of businesses and organizers have reached out to the agency for vaccine clinic support.

He site will offer both Pfizer and Moderna. Madison College will hold a follow up clinic in September for the follow up doses for those vaccines.

