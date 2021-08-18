Advertisement

Madison College schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Madison College, or MATC (Source: WMTV)
Madison College, or MATC (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in our communities, health officials are still encouraging people to get the FDA emergency authorized vaccines.

Right now, 53% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Madison and Dane County and Madison College organized a clinic together. It is open to the public. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated or has questions can stop by.

“We’ll have some of those medical personnel here and hopefully we’ll answer questions and hopefully people will feel more at ease and willing to get the vax without reservations that have stopped the 37% of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Joshua Cotillier, Madison College’s Risk Manager said.

Thursday’s clinic will take place at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, room 214 from 5-8 p.m. There will be three more next week at the Truax Campus. Those will take place:

Monday, Aug. 23, 5-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1-5 p.m.

“We’re putting health and safety at the forefront, we want to push the word that vaccinations are number defense against COVID-19 and Delta variant,” Cotillier said.

Click here to see other COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in the Dane County area.

A spokesperson with public health tells me a “steady number” of businesses and organizers have reached out to the agency for vaccine clinic support.

He site will offer both Pfizer and Moderna. Madison College will hold a follow up clinic in September for the follow up doses for those vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Lathrop St., on August 14,...
Name released of MMSD student killed in Madison homicide
(Source: pexels.com)
Sun Prairie joins effort to reduce fatal crashes
The family of the 17-year-old say they want justice in his death.
‘Nobody deserves this’: Family remembers teen killed in Madison homicide
Lawsuit over Sun Prairie class assignment moves to federal court