Madison police seeking information on vehicle stolen from Chicago

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle found in Madison was started remotely as officers were were waiting for a tow truck to come collect it, the police department reports.

The vehicle was discovered around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of S. Henry Street when a parking enforcement officer noticed its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been altered, the Madison Police Dept. report stated.

Although someone used a remote to start the vehicle, officers were not able to locate the person. With the engine now running, the officers needed to get into the vehicle to turn it off so it could be towed, the report added.

After it had been towed, investigators were able to determine the vehicle’s original VIN and that it was stolen in Chicago. They also found a loaded gun and drugs in it

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.