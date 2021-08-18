Advertisement

Madison police seeking information on vehicle stolen from Chicago

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle found in Madison was started remotely as officers were were waiting for a tow truck to come collect it, the police department reports.

The vehicle was discovered around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of S. Henry Street when a parking enforcement officer noticed its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been altered, the Madison Police Dept. report stated.

Although someone used a remote to start the vehicle, officers were not able to locate the person. With the engine now running, the officers needed to get into the vehicle to turn it off so it could be towed, the report added.

After it had been towed, investigators were able to determine the vehicle’s original VIN and that it was stolen in Chicago. They also found a loaded gun and drugs in it

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
DNR board member says lawsuit to oust him is political
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
COVID-19 testing required for unvaccinated UW Madison students, staff
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More than nine in 10 Wisconsin ICU beds are in use
Dealer who provided deadly drugs given 11 years in prison