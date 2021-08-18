Name released of MMSD student killed in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 17-year-old student killed in a weekend homicide in Madison.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Jovan Freeney, of Fitchburg. It also confirmed that he died from homicidal firearm violence related to the shooting in the 10 block of Lathrop Street.

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021. (WMTV-TV)

Freeny attended a school in Madison Metropolitan School District, which issued a statement Monday describing his death as “heartbreaking” and “tragic.” A spokesperson for the school added that the district was striving to make sure all of its students and staff have the support they need.

Freeny died after a shooting just before midnight on Saturday, August 14, near the UW Campus and Camp Randall Stadium. Authorities found multiple bullet casings in the street. Police later learned an injured teen went to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to a MPD press conference Sunday afternoon, the student was attending a party when a car drove by and shot at the crowd he was standing in outside the residence.

Officials say witnesses to the incident reported approximately 100 people were in the area prior to shots being fired and are asking witnesses to come forward.

“If you attended the party, know someone who did, or have video of the party or events surrounding the party, please reach out to Madison detectives, we want to talk to you,” Assistant Chief Valenta said.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area CrimeStoppers at (608) 266-6014.

