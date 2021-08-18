‘Nobody deserves this’: Family remembers teen killed in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 17-year-old student killed in a weekend homicide in Madison.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Jovan Freeny, of Fitchburg.

Freeny attended ninth and part of 10th grade at Verona High School before transferring to Madison Memorial last spring. The Madison Metropolitan School District said he was planning to attend Capital High this fall.

“From day one, my son was always fun, loving, and caring,” said Tehesha Williams, Freeny’s mother. “If you didn’t know him, all you had to do was meet him one time and you would have loved him.”

Freeny’s sisters say even though he was the younger brother, Jovan was their family’s backbone.

“If I needed anything, my brother was always there,” remembered Trinity Davis, Freeny’s sister. “It didn’t matter if we argue or not because that’s what siblings do.”

Tiffany says her brother was a good kid.

“He was always making me laugh and always putting a smile on my face,” said Tiffany, Freeny’s sister. “I was supposed to be his protector, but that was my protector.”

His family says Freeny was about to start a family of his own as his baby girl is due in December.

“He was my favorite person,” said India Cole, Freeney’s girlfriend.

She says Freeny was excited to be a dad.

“He was like ‘We are ready for a baby’” said Cole. “He was happy and ready to tell his mom.”

The family says they want justice for Jovan.

“This is a child’s life taken,” said Williams. “No matter what the situation is nobody deserves it.”

Williams says she wants closure for the death of her son.

“I won’t have closure until I know that the person who did this is brought to justice,” said Williams. “They took a piece of me away and I probably will never be the same.”

A GoFund Me has been set up to assist Freeny’s family with funeral arrangements. To donate, click HERE.

According to Madison Police, this is an ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

