Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
By Gray New staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 buyers in March and April, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He charged customers around $10 per card, according to the department.

The department said Zhao got the cards through his job as a licensed pharmacist working for “Company 1,” described as a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office said in the release.

“To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.

Zhao was arraigned Tuesday. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty and was ordered by the judge to tell his employer he’d been indicted.

