Sun Prairie joins effort to reduce fatal crashes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie has joined the push Wednesday to reduce city speed limits in an effort to decrease the number of fatal crashes and severe injuries.

The Sun Prairie City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to adopt Vision Zero.

One of the first steps of implementing the effort’s policies was reducing speed on Main Street to 25 mph, officials explained. The City noted that from April 26-June 26, police reported a drop in crashes from 41 to 34 along the Main Street Corridor.

The City acknowledged that the drop may not be entirely the result of their new Pedestrian Safety Task Force, it is confident reducing speed and adding law enforcement officers to the area is having an impact.

Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services, noted that the city has “always been committed to the work of pedestrian safety.”

“The official adoption of Vision Zero and joining this movement is another step we’re taking in honoring the commitment we make to keep our community safe,” said Schleicher.

Sun Prairie is joining over 40 other communities nationwide, including Madison, in joining the effort.

