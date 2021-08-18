UW Health accepting booster appointments for immunocompromised

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Health System has started accepting appointments for certain immunocompromised individuals who originally received the Moderna or Pfizer forms of the COVID-19 vaccine to receive a booster shot.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that everyone who got one of the mRNA vaccines get the additional dose. The plan, as outlined by the director of the CDC and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those third doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. UW Health confirmed to NBC15 News that, although the recommendation for everyone has been announced, the health system will not begin to schedule those appointments yet. A spokesperson for UW Health said it is likely they will expand access at a later date.

Anyone currently eligible and looking to schedule that third shot is asked to go to the UW Health website. No provider note or other proof of eligibility is required.

If you are eligible for a third dose you can schedule your appointment through our website. No provider note or other proof of eligibility is required. — UW Health (@UWHealth) August 18, 2021

Health officials said people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots. But they said they are awaiting more data and have yet to work out a plan.

In a statement, health officials said it is “very clear” that the vaccines’ protection against infection wanes over time, and now, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, “we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death could diminish in the months ahead,” they said. The plan is still awaiting a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, the officials said.

Five days ago, the CDC issued the recommendation that individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised get the booster shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.