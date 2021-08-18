Advertisement

Warmer and More Humid Through the Rest of the Week

High will be well into the 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer air and increasing humidity is beginning to make its way into the state. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine and light wind to the area over the next several days. There will be a slow warming trend as we move through the middle of the week with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 80s today. By Thursday and Friday, highs will reach the upper 80s. A cold front will then approach from the northwest with an arrival around here on Saturday. This front will bring with it, even more humidity and also our next chance of rain.  There are currently chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for both Friday night and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend and into next week.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the rest of the week. Rain will be...
Warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the rest of the week. Rain will be possible on Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

Latest News

Heat, humidity, and rain and storm chances set to return later this week
Next Big Weather Maker - Cold front brings in the best chance of rain and storms this week
Heat, humidity, and rain and storm chances set to return later this week
A gradual warming trend will be seen through the week with highs expected in the upper 80s by...
Another Pleasant Day Expected
More pleasant summer weather ahead