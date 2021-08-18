Advertisement

WI DOJ: $500k given to charity after deceptive telefunding shutdown

IL Attorney General Lisa Madigan launches new Clergy Abuse Hotline. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
IL Attorney General Lisa Madigan launches new Clergy Abuse Hotline. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)((Source: Pixabay/stock image))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of defendants accused of making deceptive fundraising calls agreed to pay $500,000 to states affected, who will distribute that money to court-approved nonprofits, including to some in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that his agency, the Federal Trade Commission and 46 agencies from 37 states and the District of Columbia had deconstructed a large false telefunding operation.

The group of defendants, including Associated Community Services, will pay the money to states with the goal of giving money to the charities it was originally going to go toward, such as the American Cancer Society.

Nonprofits that help Americans with cancer screenings and treatment, military service members and first responders will all be given the money they were supposed to have.

“This operation that inundated people with deceptive calls has been shut down, and hundreds of thousands of dollars are going toward the important charitable causes that generous folks intended to support,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must continue working to hold scammers who flood our phone lines accountable.”

Kaul explained that nearly 43 million fake calls were made in Wisconsin alone from January of 2016 to August of 2019. Also, 1.6 million of them were unique numbers, meaning they were made repeatedly to the same phone number.

Kaul encouraged Wisconsinites to be cautious when donating to a charity and consider contacting the Better Business Bureau to make sure a charity doesn’t have complaints against them. People can also research how charities use their donations, avoid providing bank information to unsolicited callers and search a charity name with the word “scam” to see if any complaints come up.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Firefighters respond to a large fire in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, on August 10, 2021.
Residents return home after Fort Atkinson warehouse blaze
Trees downed in Monroe as high winds roared through the city on August 10, 2021.
Storm damage reported across southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Latest News

Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Fort McCoy
Evers: State ready to help Afghan refugees resettle at Fort McCoy
Jensen, Bret A
GREEN ALERT: Officials search for missing Elkhorn veteran
Wis. COVID-19 deaths hit double digits Tuesday; average still low