Wisconsin Republicans seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuit

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature wants a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a judge to take over the process of drawing new boundary lines if lawmakers and the Democratic governor can’t reach agreement.

Republicans filed a motion late Tuesday calling the Democratic lawsuit “wildly premature.” The lawsuit was filed by national Democratic attorney Marc Elias on Friday, the day after Wisconsin and other states received census data that will be used to draw new political boundaries.

Republicans filed the motion hours after the intervention won approval by a GOP-controlled legislative leadership committee.

It’s expected that Gov. Tony Evers won’t sign into law the new maps drawn by the Legislature.

