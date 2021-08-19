Advertisement

2nd suspect captured in early July homicide in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second suspect in an early July killing of Dodgeville man in Madison has been captured.

On Thursday, the Madison Police Dept. announced the arrest of Avieon Little earlier in the day. The 24-year-old Little was wanted in connection with the death of Keshaun Davis-Williams over the Fourth of July weekend.

An arrest warrant had been issued alleging first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

MPD initially said they were looking for Little on Tuesday when they also reported the man accused of killing Davis-Williams, who was identified as Christopher Somersett, had been arrested. He was booked on a count of first degree intentional homicide.

Somersett had been in police custody since July 7, two days after the shooting on unrelated allegations.

According to MPD reports at the time, officers found the victim, Davis-Williams, early in the morning of July 5 after responding to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Road, near the Beltline interchange. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

