Afghan interpreter fears for family’s safety under Taliban control

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who interpreted for US forces in Afghanistan says he fears for his family members’ safety, as they remain in his home country, now under Taliban rule.

“Nobody’s safe right now. Soon there will be no human rights in Afghanistan. No kids will be playing outside,” Sayed Musa said.

These are the warnings from Musa’s family, everyone from mother to wife, who still live in Afghanistan. Musa, meanwhile, is currently in Texas.

“I have to know how they’re doing every minute,” he said. “It’s like, I don’t feel like I want to eat anything without knowing how they’re doing.”

Musa says he moved to Texas in 2014. He’s on a special visa for helping troops as an interpreter.

During his five years in the role, he met Nick Ferguson, a specialist in the Army.

“He sacrificed his life, his family, his family’s life, just to help us further our mission in Afghanistan,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson now lives in Cambridge, Wisconsin, and he reached out to Musa this week after Taliban forces took control.

He said, “I think Americans need to wake up and start speaking out. For 20 years we’ve been over there, and, I mean, just imagine if the roles were reversed.”

This time, Ferguson’s the one amplifying his interpreter’s words.

“We couldn’t have done it without the people that helped us over there, and we just turned our backs on them,” Ferguson said.

Musa prefers to be called “brother,” and his voice of concern sounds the same.

“I’m sure if the Taliban are not doing anything today, they’re going to do something tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We never know. We can’t trust those people,” Musa said.

Musa told NBC15 his family is waiting at home, but they may have to find somewhere else to go. He also said he has written to the US Embassy but has not heard back.

