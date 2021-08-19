Colorado squadron drops bombs on Ft. McCoy as training exercise
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - F-16s from Colorado dropped 500-pound bombs over Fort McCoy last week as part of a training exercise.
Fort McCoy posted on Facebook Friday that the planes were from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard.
The squadron’s training was part of the Air National Guard’s Northern Lightning Exercise, which tests crews in how real-word combat scenarios would be.
