Colorado squadron drops bombs on Ft. McCoy as training exercise

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - F-16s from Colorado dropped 500-pound bombs over Fort McCoy last week as part of a training exercise.

Fort McCoy posted on Facebook Friday that the planes were from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard.

The squadron’s training was part of the Air National Guard’s Northern Lightning Exercise, which tests crews in how real-word combat scenarios would be.

#NorthernLightning has been explosive this year! F-16s were able to drop live bombs on a range at Fort McCoy as part of the training exercise. Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

