Advertisement

Colorado squadron drops bombs on Ft. McCoy as training exercise

F-16s from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard fly over Fort McCoy...
F-16s from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard fly over Fort McCoy and drop 500lb bombs in the North Impact Area, August 9, 2021.((U.S. Army video by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy MMVI))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - F-16s from Colorado dropped 500-pound bombs over Fort McCoy last week as part of a training exercise.

Fort McCoy posted on Facebook Friday that the planes were from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard.

The squadron’s training was part of the Air National Guard’s Northern Lightning Exercise, which tests crews in how real-word combat scenarios would be.

#NorthernLightning has been explosive this year! F-16s were able to drop live bombs on a range at Fort McCoy as part of the training exercise.

Posted by Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

A police car.
MPD: Driver crashes into fence, occupied porta-potty
‘Nobody deserves this’: Family remembers teen killed in Madison homicide
‘Nobody deserves this’: Family remembers teen killed in Madison homicide
Madison College schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Madison College schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Lathrop St., on August 14,...
Name released of MMSD student killed in Madison homicide