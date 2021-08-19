Continued Warm and Humid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures and high humidity will remain in place across southern Wisconsin over the next several days. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine and light wind to the area as well. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s today. By Friday, highs will reach the upper 80s. A cold front will then approach from the west with an arrival around here on Saturday. This front will bring with it, even more humidity and also our next chance of rain. There are currently chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for mainly Saturday morning. High temperatures will still be in the 80s through the weekend and into next week.

Warm temperatures are expected over the next seven days. Our next significant chance of rain arrives Saturday. (wmtv weather)

High levels of humidity are expected over the next few days. Less humid conditions return Sunday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 88. Wind: Light.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: South 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 88.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.