Green Alert: Washington Co. veteran missing since Wednesday morning

WEST BEND, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old veteran Wednesday they said has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

The West Bend Police Department reports Wayne Selthofner was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on-foot in the 2000 block of Green Tree Road in West Bend.

He is described as standing 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having brown hair and a hazel eye. He is missing his left eye, has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm and has a dragon tattoo on his right forearm.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, white shorts with a blue stripe and white Jordan brand shoes with red and black trim.

West Bend Police say Selthofner does not have a phone and is not believed to be in a vehicle. The man received a traumatic brain injury in 2020, police added.

