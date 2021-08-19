Advertisement

Green Alert: Washington Co. veteran missing since Wednesday morning

Wayne C. Selthofner
Wayne C. Selthofner(WIsconsin DOJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BEND, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old veteran Wednesday they said has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

The West Bend Police Department reports Wayne Selthofner was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on-foot in the 2000 block of Green Tree Road in West Bend.

He is described as standing 6-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having brown hair and a hazel eye. He is missing his left eye, has a USMC tattoo on his left forearm and has a dragon tattoo on his right forearm.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, white shorts with a blue stripe and white Jordan brand shoes with red and black trim.

West Bend Police say Selthofner does not have a phone and is not believed to be in a vehicle. The man received a traumatic brain injury in 2020, police added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

Pete Rosengren was on vacation with his wife and three sons at the time of his death
1996 Middleton High School grad dies a hero saving a young boy from drowning
Harry Hawkins, Executive Vice President at Nehemiah.
Madison nonprofit benefits from partnership with American Family Insurance
Crash in New Lisbon
I-90 eastbound near New Lisbon to be closed ‘for hours’ after crash
(Source: Overture Center)
Overture Center to require COVID-19 vaccine or proof of negative test