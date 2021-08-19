Ho-Chunk Nation Health Dept. offers $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is offering a cash incentive for those who chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department will give $500 to those who roll up their sleeve and get the shot, as well as those who have already gotten it.
Tribal members and current Ho-Chunk Nation employees are eligible to get the benefit. People must be fully vaccinated in order to get the $500.
Eligible members can apply for the reward starting Aug. 30 through Nov. 1.
Those interested in getting the vaccine can make an appointment at Ho-Chunk Health Care Center, The House of Wellness, or their personal health care provider.
