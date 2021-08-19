Advertisement

I-90 eastbound near New Lisbon to be closed ‘for hours’ after crash

Crash in New Lisbon
Crash in New Lisbon(Wisconsin DOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on I-90 eastbound from Camp Douglas to New Lisbon after a vehicle crash where a semi truck appears to be hanging off a bridge.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states the one-vehicle semi crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound interstate at County C in New Lisbon.

The agency said there were no injuries from the crash.

State Patrol expects the incident to last multiple hours.

The DOT provided a detour for residents, saying eastbound traffic should take US 12 to Highway 80 North then go back to I-90/94.

