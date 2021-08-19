Advertisement

Madison health care group requires COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

More and more workplaces are starting to require the COVID-19 vaccine for the safety or all employees.(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison health care group has become the latest employer Thursday to require COVID-19 vaccinations from its workers.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) stated that all employees must have at least their first COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

Dr. Mark Huth, GHC-SCW President and CEO, explained that the health care group needs to lead by example.

“The absolute best way to protect yourself from serious illness is to get the vaccine. We are going to practice what we preach,” said Dr. Huth. “And of course, we also feel it is our responsibility to provide a workplace free of known hazards for our incredibly dedicated team of frontline workers.”

He added that the agency felt it was the best policy to protect the health of its employees, their families and the people they serve.

There are exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

GHC-SCW added that around 92% of their 800 staff members have already been vaccinated against the virus.

