More than 7,500 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 7,500 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Dept. of Health Services released the latest numbers during a news conference during which the agency showed off its new dashboard comparing the infection rates among fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated people.

During the news conference, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director Traci DeSalvo revealed three more deaths were reported Thursday. In all, the agency states 7,503 people with COVID-19 have died because of the virus.

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin this month has more than doubled the total amount reported in all of July, the latest DHS figures show. Additionally, the August total is more than six times higher than the entire month of June.

The new report found 1,569 more coronavirus cases were found across the state in the past day. That drove the total number since the pandemic began to 642,969 and brought August’s tally to 20,781 cases so far. In July, DHS reported only 9,504 confirmed cases despite a sharp rise toward the end of the month. The prior month saw even fewer with just 2,979 cases counted in June.

With Thursday’s report, the seven-day rolling average went up to 1,224 cases per day over the preceding week, which DeSalvo noted was seven times higher than a month ago.

DHS also noted there were 828 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant Thursday, up from 693 the week before.

As cases skyrocket, hospital beds too are starting to come in shorter supply. DHS’ dashboard showed more than 9 in 10 ICU beds are occupied right now and nearly 88% of all beds are full.

Wisconsin men near half with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin men are at nearly 50% for having at least one COVID-19 vaccine, DHS’ dashboard shows.

Wisconsin women surpassed that milestone almost three months ago, on May 24. Women are currently sitting at 56.7% with at least one dose and 53.6% for a completed vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the state are starting to pick up again to pre-summer levels, with 53.6% of residents having at least one dose Thursday and 50.4% completing their vaccine series.

More than 10,000 vaccines were administered in the past day, with the new total reaching 26,580 shots given out so far this week.

