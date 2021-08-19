MPD: Driver crashes into fence, occupied porta-potty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers say a driver who lost consciousness crashed into fence Wednesday morning and later into an occupied construction site porta-potty.

The driver reportedly lost consciousness while driving around 11:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue and crashed into a metal fence, according to an incident report.

Madison Police Department says when the driver became alert, they tried to speed away. However, the driver crashed again into the porta-potty that someone was inside of.

The person inside the porta-potty received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital, but law enforcement did not identify them.

