N.C. billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream amid Afghanistan evacuations

A billboard in Wilmington.
A billboard in Wilmington.(Michael Praats)
By Juliana Tornabene and WECT
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMTV) - A digital billboard portraying the president and scenes from Afghanistan is catching the eyes of onlookers in Wilmington, North Carolina, WECT reports.

The image shows President Joe Biden eating an ice cream cone superimposed over a photo of the embassy in Afghanistan being evacuated by helicopter.

Another image of Biden peeking out of a window from behind closed blinds flashes across the screen before other advertisements.

The billboard is owned by Tedder Outdoor Media. Company President Donald Tedder told WECT that the advertisement was purchased by an individual, but he was unable to give the name of his client due to privacy concerns. He said he would have published a billboard praising the President and that this was not his personal ad.

