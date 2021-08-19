Advertisement

Overture Center to require COVID-19 vaccine or proof of negative test

(Source: Overture Center)
(Source: Overture Center)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center will require its guests to be fully vaccinated or to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend performances, it announced on Thursday.

The event hall will also require its guests to wear masks, according to the center’s new COVID-19 policies.

The requirements will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30, which is the day the building officially reopens. They will remain in effect until further notice.

Jacquie Goetz, chief operations officer, explained that they are working to keep people safe.

“We understand these requirements may seem strict, but when we’re gathering hundreds or even thousands of people together, we want to do our part to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. We want everyone who enters Overture to feel safe,” said Goetz.

Attendees must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination with either the physical card, a digital one or a picture of the physical card. Those who are not vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of the performance, as well as a photo ID.

Those who do not want to follow these requirements can request a refund from the Ticket Office for shows through Sept. 30.

The event hall has implemented other tactics to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including installing touchless security systems at entrances and increasing fresh air intake throughout the building. Concessions have also been reduced to drinks only, which are only allowed to be consumed in the lobby.

The Alliant Energy Center is also requiring vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at its Coliseum events.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you do

Latest News

Pete Rosengren was on vacation with his wife and three sons at the time of his death
1996 Middleton High School grad dies a hero saving a young boy from drowning
Harry Hawkins, Executive Vice President at Nehemiah.
Madison nonprofit benefits from partnership with American Family Insurance
Crash in New Lisbon
I-90 eastbound near New Lisbon to be closed ‘for hours’ after crash
Wayne C. Selthofner
Green Alert: Washington Co. veteran missing since Wednesday morning