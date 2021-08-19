Overture Center to require COVID-19 vaccine or proof of negative test

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center will require its guests to be fully vaccinated or to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend performances, it announced on Thursday.

The event hall will also require its guests to wear masks, according to the center’s new COVID-19 policies.

The requirements will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30, which is the day the building officially reopens. They will remain in effect until further notice.

Jacquie Goetz, chief operations officer, explained that they are working to keep people safe.

“We understand these requirements may seem strict, but when we’re gathering hundreds or even thousands of people together, we want to do our part to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. We want everyone who enters Overture to feel safe,” said Goetz.

Attendees must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination with either the physical card, a digital one or a picture of the physical card. Those who are not vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of the performance, as well as a photo ID.

Those who do not want to follow these requirements can request a refund from the Ticket Office for shows through Sept. 30.

The event hall has implemented other tactics to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including installing touchless security systems at entrances and increasing fresh air intake throughout the building. Concessions have also been reduced to drinks only, which are only allowed to be consumed in the lobby.

The Alliant Energy Center is also requiring vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at its Coliseum events.

