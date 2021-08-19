Advertisement

Packers’ Love unlikely to play preseason game against Jets

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t play in Green Bay’s exhibition game Saturday against the New York Jets.

Love hurt his right shoulder late in the second quarter of a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans when Jonathan Greenard came from his blind side to sack him and force a fumble.

Green Bay’s quarterbacks for the Jets game will be Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala, if Love doesn’t play.

