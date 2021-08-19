Packers’ Love unlikely to play preseason game against Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t play in Green Bay’s exhibition game Saturday against the New York Jets.

Love hurt his right shoulder late in the second quarter of a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans when Jonathan Greenard came from his blind side to sack him and force a fumble.

Green Bay’s quarterbacks for the Jets game will be Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala, if Love doesn’t play.

