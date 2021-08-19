President Biden pushes plan for booster shots, additional vaccination requirements

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As COVID-19 cases surge and students go back to school, President Biden is announcing his plan to roll out booster shots. The plan also requires vaccine requirements for nursing home staff.

“If you work in a nursing home and service people on Medicare or Medicaid, you will also be required to get vaccinated,” said President Biden during a press conference Wednesday.

The administration and U.S health officials plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccine’s effectiveness is slipping.

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the administration’s actions are a direct response to the delta variant.

“Many vaccinations that we take need boosters,” said Dr. Levine. “This is pretty consistent with other vaccinations.”

The FDA has yet to approve the boosters, though.

Levine says the administration’s plan is subject to the FDA’s evaluation and the recommendations from the advisory committee on immunization practice for the Centers for Disease Control.

“This is what we are seeing, analyzing the data from the US as well as the world,” said Dr. Levine. “We are being fully transparent in releasing what our plan is starting in September.”

Representative and Doctor Buddy Carter, like many other Republican policymakers, is helping Biden to boost the boosters, but he disagrees with the administration’s plans to

“I hope everyone gets the vaccine; I hope everyone gets the booster,” said Rep. Carter. “We should be educating, not mandating I am not in favor of mandates, and I do not think that is the route to follow.”

Dr. Levine says the booster shots will be available to you eight months after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. If you had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, she expects additional information to be available in the coming weeks.

