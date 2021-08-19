Advertisement

Prosecutors want to show Rittenhouse video at trial

FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.(Sean Krajacic | Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors want a video of Kyle Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people, footage taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 1 on a host of charges. A hearing on motions is set for Sept. 17.

Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that prosecutors filed a motion asking that the 29-second video be admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors say that the video shows Rittenhouse watching some men exiting a CVS store and then commenting that he wishes he had his rifle so he could shoot them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated

Latest News

If nursing homes don't comply, they will not be reimbursed form Medicare and Medicaid funding
Rural nursing homes react to Biden’s new vaccine requirement for staff
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
No charges for National Guard mishandled sex assault cases
Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month
A gun and target symbol.
Second Ohio teen in custody in shooting that killed Wisconsin 13-year-old