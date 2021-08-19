Advertisement

Second Ohio teen in custody in shooting that killed Wisconsin 13-year-old

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A second teenage boy has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a relative’s home in a Cleveland suburb.

Authorities say the 16-year-old turned himself Wednesday night at the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

That came four days after a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities have said at least two shots were fired into the Cleveland Heights home on Aug. 9.

Investigators initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but later determined that it wasn’t a random attack. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

