Second Ohio teen in custody in shooting that killed Wisconsin 13-year-old
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A second teenage boy has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a relative’s home in a Cleveland suburb.
Authorities say the 16-year-old turned himself Wednesday night at the Cleveland Heights Police Department.
That came four days after a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.
Authorities have said at least two shots were fired into the Cleveland Heights home on Aug. 9.
Investigators initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but later determined that it wasn’t a random attack. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.
