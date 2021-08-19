Advertisement

Settlement sends $650,000 to workers at shuttered plant

The justice department announced the settlement Thursday.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 130 former workers at window and door manufacturer in Merrill are receiving payments from a $650,000 settlement with the company reached after the Wisconsin Department of Justice sued.

The lawsuit filed in February alleged that Semling-Menke Company, Inc., failed to provide employees with the required 60-days notice it was ceasing business operations. The company shut down on Dec. 31, 2019.

The justice department announced the settlement Thursday.

Eligible employees will receive checks of varying amounts from the $650,000 settlement, depending on wage calculations conducted by the state Department of Workforce Development.

