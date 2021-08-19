Advertisement

Watch out for some Weekend Rain; Sunny periods around

A cold front brings showers & storms late Friday night into Saturday. Sunday sunshine keeps part of the weekend dry!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re watching the radar for pop-up showers Thursday evening & again on Friday. Most places stay dry, but with some daytime instability around, it’s a possibility! The best chance for more widespread rain comes in early Saturday with a cold front. If you have outdoor plans (especially late Friday in the West and early Saturday in the East), have a backup/grab an umbrella!

Thursday featured yet another day of warm temperatures - with most places climbing into the mid and upper 80s. With dew points in the mid -upper 60s, feels-like temperatures climbed into the 90s. The sky will clear and any spotty showers will shut off after sunset. With lows falling into the mid 60s, patchy fog is possible in low-lying valley locations. Keep an eye out for that fog early Friday!

More sunshine is back for Friday afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will again climb into the upper 80s. The cold front moves across the upper Midwest Friday afternoon & evening. The first showers and storms may arrive into SW Wisconsin late Friday night. The Capital Region may not see rain until the early morning hours of Saturday. As rain exits to the East by early afternoon, temperatures will begin falling a bit. Highs may still make it into the mid and upper 80s on Saturday. We’ll be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday - with a mostly sunny sky overhead.

Rain chances return early next week with several impulses moving through the weather pattern. Highs stay in the upper 80s - near 90°F. Highs fall back into the lower 80s by next Thursday.

