Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth month

(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row.

The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%.

A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.

The state reported Thursday that Wisconsin added 12,400 private sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated

Latest News

If nursing homes don't comply, they will not be reimbursed form Medicare and Medicaid funding
Rural nursing homes react to Biden’s new vaccine requirement for staff
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
No charges for National Guard mishandled sex assault cases
A gun and target symbol.
Second Ohio teen in custody in shooting that killed Wisconsin 13-year-old
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Prosecutors want to show Rittenhouse video at trial