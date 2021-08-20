Ale Asylum set to sell equipment, transition operations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison brewery and restaurant is auctioning off their equipment this fall.

The Ale Asylum announced Friday it would be winding down its operations by selling its equipment assets.

The northside brewery cited the rising operations costs as the reason for the transition.

The company has been operating at its expanded location since 2012 and will continue to brew beer onsite up until the equipment sale this October.

Co-Owner of Ale Asylum Otto Dilba said they will continue to put their product on shelves “for years to come.”

“We all put our heart and soul into this brewery,” said Dilba. “This decision was necessary in order to ensure Ale Asylum beer will continue into the future.”

New Mill Capital has been brought in to sell the equipment, and Principal Eric Weiler said given the quality of the brewery, they expect a large amount of interest in the assets.

“Having seen a lot of microbreweries, I put this one up there with the best,” said Weiler. “Not only from an equipment standpoint but also the product.”

He added ,”To consistently pump out 15,000-20,000 BBLs per year, you have to have great beer and they certainly do.”

Items at the auction include Quality Tank Solutions brewing equipment, such as fermenters and a 5-vessel 30 BBL Brewhouse.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.