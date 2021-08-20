Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Milwaukee boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.(Amber Alert Wisconsin)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy Milwaukee boy who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Terrence J. Trammell was allegedly taken by four unknown African American men after they pulled up in a gray sedan outside his home while he was taking out the trash.

His mother says Terrence was forced into the car either a Kia or Impala, by the four men who then drove away northbound on N. 59th Street in Milwaukee.

Trammell is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words “Run it Up” or “Run it Gang” in red letters, black pants with rhinestones and Nike Foamposite shoes with lines on them.

If you have any information about the listed suspects, child or vehicle, please contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360

