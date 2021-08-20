Advertisement

Brewers’ Peralta heads to IL with shoulder inflammation

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Peralta’s shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after only two innings.

The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.

Peralta is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in a career-high 121 1/3 innings. The Brewers have tried to limit his workload since the All-Star break.

