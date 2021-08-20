Advertisement

A Brief Period of Rain This Weekend

Continued warm and humid
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and high humidity will remain in place across southern Wisconsin over the next couple days. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine and southerly wind to the area as well. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 80s today with heat indices in the lower 90s. By Saturday, highs will reach the middle 80s with even higher humidity levels. A cold front will then approach from the west with an arrival around here late Saturday. This front will bring with it, the likelihood of rain during the early morning hours. By afternoon, sunshine and muggy conditions will return. Cooler and less humid weather is expected by Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain will be likely early Saturday before sunshine returns for the afternoon. Pleasant conditions are expected Sunday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 88. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain late. Low: 71. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Saturday: Rain likely early, then becoming mostly sunny. High: 86.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

