First Alert: Watching for Saturday Morning Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Morning plans on Saturday? You best have an umbrella just in case! A broken line of showers & storms will make its way through southern Wisconsin early Saturday. The showers will be weakening as they move by, but there’s a chance for some redevelopment from Madison to the East as the front clears the area by early afternoon.

Morning temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind turn out of the NW behind the front and may be breezy at first. This will allow temperatures to fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 70s - near 80°F by Sunday afternoon. The sunshine is back for the latter half of the weekend along with a brief break in the humidity.

Southerly flow ramps back up early Monday. Another round of showers and storms is possible early Monday morning before highs jump back towards 90°F. The warm and humid weather continues next week along with daily rain chances. Highs level off to near-normal by Thursday/Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.