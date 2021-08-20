Advertisement

Forward Madison updates mask-wearing policies amid Dane Co. order

(Forward Madison FC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison announced it would implement new mask-wearing policies Thursday in line with the new Dane County mandate starting.

The team stated that all guests must wear masks inside any Breese Stevens Field facility, regardless of their vaccination status. This includes bathrooms and in tents, while guests are not eating or drinking.

When attendees are not indoors, they will not need to wear a mask.

The new Dane Co. order covers everyone over the age of two-years-old. They will be required to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people who are not members of their household or living unit.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. is also asking businesses to post signs reminding customers of the new mandate.

The order will remain in effect until September 16.

In addition to the new requirement, health officials continue to recommend everyone wear masks at private gatherings and outdoor gatherings.

Please read our latest mask guidelines that go into effect today for all home matches moving forward.

Posted by Forward Madison FC on Thursday, August 19, 2021

