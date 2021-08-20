Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 1

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the first week of Friday Football Blitz in southern Wisconsin for the 2021 school year!

Show support for your favorite high school football team by uploading your pictures’ from the game below:

For some athletes, it’s been more than a year since they’ve taken the field. That’s the case for Memorial High School, who will face Waunakee on the road Friday night.

The last time the Spartans played together as a team was in 2019, as Memorial canceled their entire football season last year. Waunakee also didn’t play last fall, but did have a spring football season where they finished with a perfect 6-0 record.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

